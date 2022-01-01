Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Clams in
Schenectady
/
Schenectady
/
Clams
Schenectady restaurants that serve clams
Mohawk Taproom & Grill
153 Mohawk Ave, Scotia
No reviews yet
Fried Clams
$4.95
More about Mohawk Taproom & Grill
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Annabel's Pizza Co.
108 State Street, Schenectady
Avg 4
(35 reviews)
Clams Casino Pizza
$17.99
A garlic herb-based pizza with a
mozzarella-provolone cheese blend, chopped clams, fired-roasted red peppers, spinach, crispy bacon, and Romano cheese
More about Annabel's Pizza Co.
