Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Schenectady

Go
Schenectady restaurants
Toast

Schenectady restaurants that serve clams

Mohawk Taproom & Grill image

 

Mohawk Taproom & Grill

153 Mohawk Ave, Scotia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Clams$4.95
More about Mohawk Taproom & Grill
Annabel's Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Annabel's Pizza Co.

108 State Street, Schenectady

Avg 4 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Clams Casino Pizza$17.99
A garlic herb-based pizza with a
mozzarella-provolone cheese blend, chopped clams, fired-roasted red peppers, spinach, crispy bacon, and Romano cheese
More about Annabel's Pizza Co.

Browse other tasty dishes in Schenectady

Peanut Butter Cookies

Cobb Salad

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Cheese Fries

Nachos

Pies

Chicken Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Schenectady to explore

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Clifton Park

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Rensselaer

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

East Greenbush

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Schuylerville

No reviews yet

New Lebanon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston