Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Sewell
/
Sewell
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Sewell restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Steak Out
641 Woodbury Glassboro Rd, Sewell
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$8.50
Thick cut sweet potato wedges
More about Steak Out
The Village Pub -Sewell - 139 Egg Harbor Rd
139 Egg Harbor Rd, Sewell
No reviews yet
SWEET POTATO FRIES
$7.99
cinnamon dip
More about The Village Pub -Sewell - 139 Egg Harbor Rd
Browse other tasty dishes in Sewell
Chicken Tenders
Quesadillas
Chocolate Cake
Clams
Steak Quesadillas
Garlic Bread
Chicken Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Sewell to explore
Cherry Hill
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Collingswood
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Haddonfield
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Blackwood
No reviews yet
Swedesboro
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Clementon
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Audubon
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Somerdale
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(765 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(25 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(320 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(199 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(277 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(413 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(390 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston