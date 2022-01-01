Go
Toast

Shamrock Bar & Grille

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

154 Patchen Dr #87 • $$

Avg 4.6 (1010 reviews)

Popular Items

O’round$9.00
Bbq Cheddar Oround$10.50
Basket French Fries$4.00
Wings$15.00
Catfish Fingers$9.00
Sw Wrap$9.00
Kid O’round$6.00
Boneless Wings$13.00
Reuben$11.00
Derby Oround$12.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

154 Patchen Dr #87

Lexington KY

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Roosters

No reviews yet

A Fun, Casual Joint!

Sutton's

No reviews yet

Italian and American cuisine!

Bella Cafe & Grille

No reviews yet

Locally owned restaurant in the beloved Chevy Chase area of Lexington, KY focusing on "Everyday dining you deserve!"

Bear & The Butcher

No reviews yet

Casual contemporary restaurant located in the heart of Lexington’s Chevy Chase neighborhood showcasing smoked meats, gastropub-inspired shareables, house-made sausages, and innovative entrees. Two full bars featuring craft beers, creative cocktails, and wine.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston