Lexington breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Lexington
More about Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee
Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee
800 North Limestone, Lexington
|Popular items
|Vegan Week: Mushroom Philly French Dip
|$10.50
Sautéd mushrooms and onions smothered in a house made cheese sauce on a toasted Sunrise baguette. Comes with a side of savory dipping broth.
|Breakfast Wrap
|$6.50
2 fried eggs, mozzarella, and tomato grilled in a flour tortilla. Comes with a side of house-made tomatillo salsa. The perfect wrap for customizing.
Pro tip: Add Bacon, Chorizo, or Avocado!
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Tofu scramble with spices, potato, zhoug sauce, avocado, and vegan carrot "bacon," grilled in a flour tortilla. Comes with a side of tomatillo salsa.
(No modifications other than those listed below.)
-Rotating ingredients-
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Lexington
|Popular items
|Mexico City Chilaquiles
|$11.99
Mexico-style breakfast
with corn tortillas, beans,
salsa verde, queso blanco, an
egg any style and your choice
of pulled chicken or ground
chorizo. Served with skillet
potatoes and a shot of
jugo de limón y chile
|The Mad Platter
|$14.99
Three eggs cooked your way with bacon(3), sausage(3), skillet potatoes or stoneground
grits, your choice of bread and a large buttermilk pancake
|Belgian Waffle
|$8.99
Whipped butter,
powdered sugar and
maple syrup
More about Stella's Kentucky Deli
Stella's Kentucky Deli
143 Jefferson St, Lexington
|Popular items
|BLT
|$8.95
|Chicken Salad
|$8.95
|J Street Club
|$9.95
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
1925 Justice Drive, Lexington
|Popular items
|Zax I am Fried Eggs and...(with Meat)
|$11.48
Two eggs any style with skillet potatoes and an Everything muffin with choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Canadian Bacon or Turkey Sausage
|Southwest Steak & Cheese Omelet
|$12.99
A four-egg omelet stuffed with shaved steak, bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo on the side and spicy Pepper Jack cheese. Served with a fresh Everything or Blueberry muffin and your choice of skillet potatoes, stone-ground grit, or grits of the day.
|Farmer's Market Skillet
|$10.99
Bell pepper, onion, zucchini,
yellow squash, wild mushrooms,
skillet potatoes, broccoli, ovenroasted
tomato, melted cheddarjack
cheese, two basted eggs and
an Everything muffin
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shamrock Bar & Grille
154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington
|Popular items
|Club
|$10.00
|Wings
|$15.00
|Sw Wrap
|$9.00
More about Great Bagel & Bakery
Great Bagel & Bakery
396 Woodland Ave, Lexington
|Popular items
|NYC
|$10.00
|Healthy Sprout
|$5.70
|Custom Sandwich
|$2.00
More about Favor
Favor
574 N. Limestone, Lexington
|Popular items
|Pumpkin Cheesecake
|$5.00
pepita brittle, whipped cream
|Fries
|$4.50
parsley, salt, curry ketchup
|Stoofvlees
|$15.00
shoestring fries, ale-braised ky beef, creme fraiche, herbs
More about Great Bagel & Bakery
BAGELS
Great Bagel & Bakery
3650 Boston Rd #108, Lexington
|Popular items
|Half-Dozen Bagels
|$9.50
Serves 6
Hand-shaped and baked fresh daily using a blend of organic flours that are stone milled in-house
|Dozen Bagels with 3 Cream Cheese/Spread half-pints
|$42.00
Serves 12
Hand-shaped and baked fresh daily using a blend of flours that are stone milled in-house
select your bagel variety, then add three spreads: your choice of cream cheese, peanut butter, whipped butter, honey cinnamon butter, hummus, and jam
|Cream Cheese
|$6.25
Half-pints
Choose from a wide selection of delicious savory or sweet cream cheeses, all blended in-house
More about Great Bagel & Bakery
BAGELS
Great Bagel & Bakery
3650 Boston Rd, Lexington
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Roll
|$3.70
Two-day brioche cinnamon rolls, made with fresh milled organic flour, lots of time, butter, and patience. Topped with whipped cream cheese frosting.
|NYC
|$10.00
Fresh tomato and red onion, lox, cream cheese and capers on a fresh baked bagel
|Bagel + Cream Cheese
|$3.95
Fresh Baked Bagel, with your choice of cream cheese
More about Ranada’s Kitchen Restaurant
Ranada’s Kitchen Restaurant
496 East High Street, Lexington
|Popular items
|Pasta Cucina
|$16.00
capellini, butter, garlic, white wine, spinach, tomato, mushrooms, onion, squash and parmesan
|Filet Mignon mushroom gravy
|$30.00
8 ounce hand cut filet of beef, lightly seasoned and grilled
|Flourless Chocolate Truffle Cake
|$10.00