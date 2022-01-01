Lexington breakfast spots you'll love

Lexington restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Lexington

Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee image

 

Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee

800 North Limestone, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Week: Mushroom Philly French Dip$10.50
Sautéd mushrooms and onions smothered in a house made cheese sauce on a toasted Sunrise baguette. Comes with a side of savory dipping broth.
Breakfast Wrap$6.50
2 fried eggs, mozzarella, and tomato grilled in a flour tortilla. Comes with a side of house-made tomatillo salsa. The perfect wrap for customizing.
Pro tip: Add Bacon, Chorizo, or Avocado!
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Tofu scramble with spices, potato, zhoug sauce, avocado, and vegan carrot "bacon," grilled in a flour tortilla. Comes with a side of tomatillo salsa.
(No modifications other than those listed below.)
-Rotating ingredients-
More about Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (901 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mexico City Chilaquiles$11.99
Mexico-style breakfast
with corn tortillas, beans,
salsa verde, queso blanco, an
egg any style and your choice
of pulled chicken or ground
chorizo. Served with skillet
potatoes and a shot of
jugo de limón y chile
The Mad Platter$14.99
Three eggs cooked your way with bacon(3), sausage(3), skillet potatoes or stoneground
grits, your choice of bread and a large buttermilk pancake
Belgian Waffle$8.99
Whipped butter,
powdered sugar and
maple syrup
More about Wild Eggs
Stella's Kentucky Deli image

 

Stella's Kentucky Deli

143 Jefferson St, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BLT$8.95
Chicken Salad$8.95
J Street Club$9.95
More about Stella's Kentucky Deli
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1925 Justice Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (2784 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Zax I am Fried Eggs and...(with Meat)$11.48
Two eggs any style with skillet potatoes and an Everything muffin with choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Canadian Bacon or Turkey Sausage
Southwest Steak & Cheese Omelet$12.99
A four-egg omelet stuffed with shaved steak, bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo on the side and spicy Pepper Jack cheese. Served with a fresh Everything or Blueberry muffin and your choice of skillet potatoes, stone-ground grit, or grits of the day.
Farmer's Market Skillet$10.99
Bell pepper, onion, zucchini,
yellow squash, wild mushrooms,
skillet potatoes, broccoli, ovenroasted
tomato, melted cheddarjack
cheese, two basted eggs and
an Everything muffin
More about Wild Eggs
Shamrock Bar & Grille image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Club$10.00
Wings$15.00
Sw Wrap$9.00
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille
Great Bagel & Bakery image

 

Great Bagel & Bakery

396 Woodland Ave, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
NYC$10.00
Healthy Sprout$5.70
Custom Sandwich$2.00
More about Great Bagel & Bakery
Favor image

 

Favor

574 N. Limestone, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pumpkin Cheesecake$5.00
pepita brittle, whipped cream
Fries$4.50
parsley, salt, curry ketchup
Stoofvlees$15.00
shoestring fries, ale-braised ky beef, creme fraiche, herbs
More about Favor
Great Bagel & Bakery image

BAGELS

Great Bagel & Bakery

3650 Boston Rd #108, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (2374 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half-Dozen Bagels$9.50
Serves 6
Hand-shaped and baked fresh daily using a blend of organic flours that are stone milled in-house
Dozen Bagels with 3 Cream Cheese/Spread half-pints$42.00
Serves 12
Hand-shaped and baked fresh daily using a blend of flours that are stone milled in-house
select your bagel variety, then add three spreads: your choice of cream cheese, peanut butter, whipped butter, honey cinnamon butter, hummus, and jam
Cream Cheese$6.25
Half-pints
Choose from a wide selection of delicious savory or sweet cream cheeses, all blended in-house
More about Great Bagel & Bakery
Great Bagel & Bakery image

BAGELS

Great Bagel & Bakery

3650 Boston Rd, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cinnamon Roll$3.70
Two-day brioche cinnamon rolls, made with fresh milled organic flour, lots of time, butter, and patience. Topped with whipped cream cheese frosting.
NYC$10.00
Fresh tomato and red onion, lox, cream cheese and capers on a fresh baked bagel
Bagel + Cream Cheese$3.95
Fresh Baked Bagel, with your choice of cream cheese
More about Great Bagel & Bakery
Restaurant banner

 

Ranada’s Kitchen Restaurant

496 East High Street, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pasta Cucina$16.00
capellini, butter, garlic, white wine, spinach, tomato, mushrooms, onion, squash and parmesan
Filet Mignon mushroom gravy$30.00
8 ounce hand cut filet of beef, lightly seasoned and grilled
Flourless Chocolate Truffle Cake$10.00
More about Ranada’s Kitchen Restaurant

