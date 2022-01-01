Go
Sharps RoastHouse has been voted one of the best restaurants in Seatac. We are a local restaurant and bar next door to Seatac Airport (Seattle International Airport), just outside of Seattle. We offer scratch American Cuisine, fine crafted cocktails and Northwest wine and beer. Our custom roasting works showcases our 12 hour Hereford Prime Rib, Applewood Smoked St Luis Ribs and spit fired organic rotisserie chicken. Perfect for a quick bite before a flight or layover or after picking up a hungry friend from a long day of traveling.

18427 International Blvd

Popular Items

Brisket Street Tacos$12.75
Melted white cheese, onion, Fresno chiles, avocado salsa, Guajillo, corn tortilla
BossBourbon BBQ Nachos$14.75
Pulled Pork, Sharp Cheddar, Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, Fresno Chiles, Avocado Salsa, Crema, BBQ Glaze.
Applewood Smoked Pulled Pork Fries$12.00
Hand-Cut-Today Fries, Caramelized Onions, Scratch 4 Cheese
Sauce.
Original Mac & 4 Cheeses$20.00
Pike Place Market Beecher’s Flagship, Parmesan, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Willamette Valley Cheddar, Sourdough Pasta.
Kansas City Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.50
12-hour pulled pork, Kansas City Bar Boss Bourbon™ BBQ, crunchy tamarind slaw, fried onion strings, mayo, homemade sourdough brioche. Order mild or zesty
Seattle Classic Burger$17.00
Prime marbled beef, shaved iceberg, red onions, tomatoes, packer dills, peppered brown sugar bacon, cheddar, Jim's Drive-In Sauce with Hand-Cut-Today Fries
Location

18427 International Blvd

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
