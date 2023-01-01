Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chimichangas in
Shelbyville
/
Shelbyville
/
Chimichangas
Shelbyville restaurants that serve chimichangas
SALADS
La Hacienda
1830 N Main St, Shelbyville
Avg 4.8
(97 reviews)
Chimichanga Dinner
$0.00
More about La Hacienda
FRENCH FRIES
Casa Mexicana
1015 Madison St, Shelbyville
Avg 4.3
(461 reviews)
Chimichanga A La Carte
$3.99
More about Casa Mexicana
