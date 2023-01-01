Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Shelbyville

Shelbyville restaurants that serve chimichangas

La Hacienda image

SALADS

La Hacienda

1830 N Main St, Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (97 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chimichanga Dinner$0.00
More about La Hacienda
Casa Mexicana image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Mexicana

1015 Madison St, Shelbyville

Avg 4.3 (461 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chimichanga A La Carte$3.99
More about Casa Mexicana

