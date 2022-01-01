Fajitas in
Shelbyville
/
Shelbyville
/
Fajitas
Shelbyville restaurants that serve fajitas
SALADS
La Hacienda
1830 N Main St, Shelbyville
Avg 4.8
(97 reviews)
Chicken Fajitas
$11.99
Fajitas Mix
$11.99
More about La Hacienda
FRENCH FRIES
Casa Mexicana
1015 Madison St, Shelbyville
Avg 4.3
(461 reviews)
Fajita Burrito
$9.25
More about Casa Mexicana
More near Shelbyville to explore
Franklin
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Murfreesboro
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Brentwood
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
No reviews yet
Columbia
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Spring Hill
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Antioch
Avg 3.9
(5 restaurants)
Hermitage
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Tullahoma
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.5
(57 restaurants)
Cookeville
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Chattanooga
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(98 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(703 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(247 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(147 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston