Fajitas in Shelbyville

Go
Shelbyville restaurants
Toast

Shelbyville restaurants that serve fajitas

La Hacienda image

SALADS

La Hacienda

1830 N Main St, Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Fajitas Mix$11.99
More about La Hacienda
Casa Mexicana image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Mexicana

1015 Madison St, Shelbyville

Avg 4.3 (461 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Burrito$9.25
More about Casa Mexicana
