Go
Shouk image
Middle Eastern
Vegan

Shouk

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

4612 Reviews

$$

655 K St NW

Washington, DC 20001

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Falafel Hummus$12.00
Chickpea & herb falafel, pickled green cabbage, Israeli salad (tomato/cucumber/onion), pickle, tahina. (with pita)

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

655 K St NW, Washington DC 20001

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Pi Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Award-winning thin crust, deep dish cornmeal crust, whole wheat & gluten-free pizza, craft draft beer, craft cocktails & wine.
Open 7 days/week.
Gluten-free crust & menu available.
Vegan cheese & meat available.

Bindaas Bowls and Rolls

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Little Sesame x The Girl & The Vine on 05.25.22 @ 5:45pm

No reviews yet

Little Sesame makes really good hummus, that’s good for you and good for the planet. You can find their freshly spun hummus at their shops alongside a line up of shawarma-spiced rotisserie, pita sandwiches and oat milk soft serve. Their grocery-ready line of hummus is now available at Whole Foods Market in DC, MD & VA, plus at Foxtrot Markets, 4P Foods and under the tents at Central Farm Markets!

A Baked Joint

No reviews yet

this sister store to baked & wired offering the same type of food we eat at home – simple cooking done well.

Shouk

orange star4.7 • 4612 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston