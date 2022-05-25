Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Washington Middle Eastern restaurants you'll love

Washington restaurants
Toast

Must-try Middle Eastern restaurants in Washington

Little Sesame image

 

Little Sesame

736 6th st NW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Pita$13.20
Roasted Peppers, Green Tahini & Herbs
Party Spread$130.00
Served with 4 Pints of Smooth Classic Hummus & 10 Pita
Serves 8-10 People
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$13.20
Pickled Red Onion, Green Tahini & Herbs
Served w/ Warm Pita
More about Little Sesame
Consumer pic

 

Maydan

1346 Florida Avenue NW, Washington

Avg 4.9 (4842 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kebab Meal - Package$85.00
A kebab platter made up of our koobideh and chicken shish taouk kebabs. Accompanied by our tonne bread, hummus, cauliflower tabbouleh, and labne. Served with the following condiments: harissa, tahina, chermoula, ezme, & toum. Serves 2 people.
Turmeric Roasted Whole Chicken - Package$65.00
A whole chicken roasted with turmeric and garlic toum. Accompanied by our tonne bread, hummus, cauliflower tabbouleh, and pickled vegetables. Served with all of our condiments: harissa, tahina, chermoula, ezme, & toum. Serves 2 people.
Mixed Vegetable Meal - Package$50.00
Fire-roasted eggplant, zucchini and carrots accompanied by our tonne bread, hummus, cauliflower tabbouleh, mouneh, and walnut casik. Served with the following condiments: harissa, tahina, chermoula, ezme, & toum. Serves 2 people.
More about Maydan
Banner pic

 

Little Sesame x Dept of Beer & Wine 05.21.22 @ 5:45pm

736 6th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
'Keep it Classic' Bowl$11.55
Warm Chickpeas, Tahini & Cilantro Jalapeño sauce.
Served with warm pita. **Limited quantities available!**
Fattoush Salad$25.00
2 quarts romaine, cucumber, tomato, radish, 1 pint herbs, 1 pint pita chips, 1/2 pint dressing choice of sumac vinaigrette, labneh ranch or tahini Caesar
Serves 3-4, toss at home.
Full Chicken Rotisserie Family Meal$48.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Any 2 Sauces, Any 2 Pints of Smallish Sides, Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus & 5 Pita. Serves 3-4
More about Little Sesame x Dept of Beer & Wine 05.21.22 @ 5:45pm
Little Sesame x The Girl & The Vine 12.09.21 at 5:45pm image

 

Little Sesame x The Girl & The Vine on 05.25.22 @ 5:45pm

736 6th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fattoush Salad$25.00
2 quarts Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, 1 pint herbs, 1 pint pita chips, 1/2 pint dressing choice of sumac vinaigrette, labneh ranch or tahini Caesar
Serves 3-4, toss at home.
Full Cauliflower Rotisserie Family Meal$38.00
Rotisserie Cauliflower, Any 2 Smallish Sides, Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus, Any 2 Sauces & 5 Pita.
Feeds 3-4.
Classic Hummus Bowl$11.55
Warm chickpeas, tahini & cilantro jalapeño sauce. Served with warm pita. **Limited quantities available!**
More about Little Sesame x The Girl & The Vine on 05.25.22 @ 5:45pm
ala image

TAPAS

ala

1320 19th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (3542 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mini Lahmacun$9.90
Minced beef, Maras pepper, onion, garlic (2 6” diameter pieces)
Select the deposit
CANCELLATION: Cancellation is strict. The deposit is non-refundable in case of any cancellation.
Chicken Gyro with Zaatar Fries$9.90
Israeli pickled cucumber, Harissa sauce, Isot, Parsley, Mint, Sliced red onion (7" Gyro bread-open gyro)
More about ala
YELLOW image

 

YELLOW

1346 4th street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BREAKFAST PITA$9.00
- soft scramble + labne + kashkaval cheese + chopped salad + add kefta $3
available 'til 11 -
COAL FIRED CHICKEN$17.00
- shawarma spice + fried batata + green tatbili labne + aleppo pickles -
URFA THING BAGEL$5.00
- urfa-thing spice bagel -
More about YELLOW
muncheez image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • FALAFEL • CREPES

muncheez

1317 Connecticut ave, Washington

Avg 4.5 (539 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken and Cheese$11.45
Grilled chicken, mozarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and garlic mayo
Falafel Sandwich$8.45
Tomatoes, Mint, Pickled Turnips, lettuce & Tahini
Chicken Shawarma..$9.45
Garlic Whip, French fries & Pickles
More about muncheez
albi image

 

albi

1346 4th St SE, Washington

Avg 5 (2212 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma$16.00
Coal-Fired Chicken Thigh -- tahini + toum + fermented fennel + sumac onions.
WOOD-FIRED PITA$3.00
-- 1 piece scratch-made, wood-fired pita --
BURNT EGGPLANT PITA$16.00
-- smoked peppers + feta + habibi sauce --
More about albi
Banner pic

 

Compass Rose

1346 T Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (2790 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shish Dijaj$15.00
chicken thighs marinated in garlic, saffron, lemon & labneh, charred tomato
Turmeric Cauliflower$15.00
cauliflower, shishitos, black caraway, pomegranate molasses
Lamb Mashwee$16.00
tomato & coriander marinated cubed lamb, onion, bell pepper
More about Compass Rose
George's King of Falafel & Cheesesteak image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

George's King of Falafel & Cheesesteak

1205 28th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Steak & Cheese$10.95
Grilled shaved rib eye steak with green peppers, jalapeños, mushrooms, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
Falafel Sandwich$9.95
Homemade falafel, pickled turnips, lettuce, tomatoes, parsley and tahini sauce
Lamb Gyro$9.95
Marinated lamb, lettuce, tomatoes and yogurt cucumber sauce
More about George's King of Falafel & Cheesesteak
Taqueria De Beirut image

 

Taqueria De Beirut

1317 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 3.9 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Chicken "Taouk"$3.50
Grilled chicken, Harissa Aoili, Red Cabbage Slaw, Scallions, Radish
Any 3 Tacos$10.00
More about Taqueria De Beirut
Banner pic

 

ilili DC

100 District Square, S.W., Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about ilili DC
Consumer pic

 

Zaytinya

701 9th St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Falafel$10.50
Traditional crispy chickpea fritters, turmeric pickles, cherry tomato, tahini
Crispy Brussels Afelia$11.00
Brussels sprouts, coriander seed, barberries, garlic yogurt
Cauliflower Tiganites$11.00
Tahini, preserved lemon, pine nuts, capers,
golden spice vinaigrette
More about Zaytinya
Shouk image

PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Shouk

655 K St NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (4612 reviews)
Popular items
Falafel Hummus$12.00
Chickpea & herb falafel, pickled green cabbage, Israeli salad (tomato/cucumber/onion), pickle, tahina. (with pita)
More about Shouk
Library Tavern image

 

Library Tavern

5420 3rd St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Library Tavern

