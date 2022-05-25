Washington Middle Eastern restaurants you'll love
Must-try Middle Eastern restaurants in Washington
More about Little Sesame
Little Sesame
736 6th st NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma Pita
|$13.20
Roasted Peppers, Green Tahini & Herbs
|Party Spread
|$130.00
Served with 4 Pints of Smooth Classic Hummus & 10 Pita
Serves 8-10 People
|Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$13.20
Pickled Red Onion, Green Tahini & Herbs
Served w/ Warm Pita
More about Maydan
Maydan
1346 Florida Avenue NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Kebab Meal - Package
|$85.00
A kebab platter made up of our koobideh and chicken shish taouk kebabs. Accompanied by our tonne bread, hummus, cauliflower tabbouleh, and labne. Served with the following condiments: harissa, tahina, chermoula, ezme, & toum. Serves 2 people.
|Turmeric Roasted Whole Chicken - Package
|$65.00
A whole chicken roasted with turmeric and garlic toum. Accompanied by our tonne bread, hummus, cauliflower tabbouleh, and pickled vegetables. Served with all of our condiments: harissa, tahina, chermoula, ezme, & toum. Serves 2 people.
|Mixed Vegetable Meal - Package
|$50.00
Fire-roasted eggplant, zucchini and carrots accompanied by our tonne bread, hummus, cauliflower tabbouleh, mouneh, and walnut casik. Served with the following condiments: harissa, tahina, chermoula, ezme, & toum. Serves 2 people.
More about Little Sesame x Dept of Beer & Wine 05.21.22 @ 5:45pm
Little Sesame x Dept of Beer & Wine 05.21.22 @ 5:45pm
736 6th Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|'Keep it Classic' Bowl
|$11.55
Warm Chickpeas, Tahini & Cilantro Jalapeño sauce.
Served with warm pita. **Limited quantities available!**
|Fattoush Salad
|$25.00
2 quarts romaine, cucumber, tomato, radish, 1 pint herbs, 1 pint pita chips, 1/2 pint dressing choice of sumac vinaigrette, labneh ranch or tahini Caesar
Serves 3-4, toss at home.
|Full Chicken Rotisserie Family Meal
|$48.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Any 2 Sauces, Any 2 Pints of Smallish Sides, Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus & 5 Pita. Serves 3-4
More about Little Sesame x The Girl & The Vine on 05.25.22 @ 5:45pm
Little Sesame x The Girl & The Vine on 05.25.22 @ 5:45pm
736 6th Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Fattoush Salad
|$25.00
2 quarts Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, 1 pint herbs, 1 pint pita chips, 1/2 pint dressing choice of sumac vinaigrette, labneh ranch or tahini Caesar
Serves 3-4, toss at home.
|Full Cauliflower Rotisserie Family Meal
|$38.00
Rotisserie Cauliflower, Any 2 Smallish Sides, Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus, Any 2 Sauces & 5 Pita.
Feeds 3-4.
|Classic Hummus Bowl
|$11.55
Warm chickpeas, tahini & cilantro jalapeño sauce. Served with warm pita. **Limited quantities available!**
More about ala
TAPAS
ala
1320 19th St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Mini Lahmacun
|$9.90
Minced beef, Maras pepper, onion, garlic (2 6” diameter pieces)
|Select the deposit
CANCELLATION: Cancellation is strict. The deposit is non-refundable in case of any cancellation.
|Chicken Gyro with Zaatar Fries
|$9.90
Israeli pickled cucumber, Harissa sauce, Isot, Parsley, Mint, Sliced red onion (7" Gyro bread-open gyro)
More about YELLOW
YELLOW
1346 4th street SE, Washington
|Popular items
|BREAKFAST PITA
|$9.00
- soft scramble + labne + kashkaval cheese + chopped salad + add kefta $3
available 'til 11 -
|COAL FIRED CHICKEN
|$17.00
- shawarma spice + fried batata + green tatbili labne + aleppo pickles -
|URFA THING BAGEL
|$5.00
- urfa-thing spice bagel -
More about muncheez
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • FALAFEL • CREPES
muncheez
1317 Connecticut ave, Washington
|Popular items
|Chicken and Cheese
|$11.45
Grilled chicken, mozarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and garlic mayo
|Falafel Sandwich
|$8.45
Tomatoes, Mint, Pickled Turnips, lettuce & Tahini
|Chicken Shawarma..
|$9.45
Garlic Whip, French fries & Pickles
More about albi
albi
1346 4th St SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma
|$16.00
Coal-Fired Chicken Thigh -- tahini + toum + fermented fennel + sumac onions.
|WOOD-FIRED PITA
|$3.00
-- 1 piece scratch-made, wood-fired pita --
|BURNT EGGPLANT PITA
|$16.00
-- smoked peppers + feta + habibi sauce --
More about Compass Rose
Compass Rose
1346 T Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Shish Dijaj
|$15.00
chicken thighs marinated in garlic, saffron, lemon & labneh, charred tomato
|Turmeric Cauliflower
|$15.00
cauliflower, shishitos, black caraway, pomegranate molasses
|Lamb Mashwee
|$16.00
tomato & coriander marinated cubed lamb, onion, bell pepper
More about George's King of Falafel & Cheesesteak
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
George's King of Falafel & Cheesesteak
1205 28th St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Steak & Cheese
|$10.95
Grilled shaved rib eye steak with green peppers, jalapeños, mushrooms, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
|Falafel Sandwich
|$9.95
Homemade falafel, pickled turnips, lettuce, tomatoes, parsley and tahini sauce
|Lamb Gyro
|$9.95
Marinated lamb, lettuce, tomatoes and yogurt cucumber sauce
More about Taqueria De Beirut
Taqueria De Beirut
1317 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken "Taouk"
|$3.50
Grilled chicken, Harissa Aoili, Red Cabbage Slaw, Scallions, Radish
|Any 3 Tacos
|$10.00
More about Zaytinya
Zaytinya
701 9th St. NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Falafel
|$10.50
Traditional crispy chickpea fritters, turmeric pickles, cherry tomato, tahini
|Crispy Brussels Afelia
|$11.00
Brussels sprouts, coriander seed, barberries, garlic yogurt
|Cauliflower Tiganites
|$11.00
Tahini, preserved lemon, pine nuts, capers,
golden spice vinaigrette
More about Shouk
PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Shouk
655 K St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Falafel Hummus
|$12.00
Chickpea & herb falafel, pickled green cabbage, Israeli salad (tomato/cucumber/onion), pickle, tahina. (with pita)