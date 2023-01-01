Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Simpsonville

Simpsonville restaurants
Simpsonville restaurants that serve quesadillas

Tipsy Taco Simpsonville - 702 Fairview Road

702 Fairview Road, Simpsonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Three Cheese Quesadilla$9.20
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese served with lettuce, pico, sour cream & drizzled with spiked avocado ranch
Portobello Mushroom Quesadilla$10.20
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese served with lettuce, pico, sour cream & drizzled with spiked avocado ranch
Black Bean Quesadilla$10.10
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese served with lettuce, pico, sour cream & drizzled with spiked avocado ranch
More about Tipsy Taco Simpsonville - 702 Fairview Road
Item pic

 

Willy Taco - WT Simpsonville

129 North Main Street, Simpsonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Melted jack cheese, guacamole, house crema
Kid Chicken Quesadilla$6.00
Cheese Quesadilla$8.50
Don't wanna take a walk on the wild side amigo?
Cheese, guacamole, pico, Willy's house crema
More about Willy Taco - WT Simpsonville

