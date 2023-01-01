Quesadillas in Simpsonville
Simpsonville restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Tipsy Taco Simpsonville - 702 Fairview Road
Tipsy Taco Simpsonville - 702 Fairview Road
702 Fairview Road, Simpsonville
|Three Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.20
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese served with lettuce, pico, sour cream & drizzled with spiked avocado ranch
|Portobello Mushroom Quesadilla
|$10.20
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese served with lettuce, pico, sour cream & drizzled with spiked avocado ranch
|Black Bean Quesadilla
|$10.10
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar cheese served with lettuce, pico, sour cream & drizzled with spiked avocado ranch
More about Willy Taco - WT Simpsonville
Willy Taco - WT Simpsonville
129 North Main Street, Simpsonville
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
Melted jack cheese, guacamole, house crema
|Kid Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.00
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.50
Don't wanna take a walk on the wild side amigo?
Cheese, guacamole, pico, Willy's house crema