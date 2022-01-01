Chicken salad in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls restaurants that serve chicken salad
Daily Clean Food and Drink
6215 South Western Ave, Sioux Falls
|The Blue Bowl
|$10.50
Roasted bell pepper, red onion, jalapenos, guacamole, broccoli and a lime wedge. Suggested with a bed of mixed greens or riced vegetables, ranch and grilled chicken for 11.5g carbs.
Suggested Sauce: Daily Ranch
|Nut'n Better
|$11.50
Our Daily acai blend topped with almond butter, blueberry hemp granola, hemp seeds and a cinnamon dusting.
|Ambrosia Bowl
|$10.50
Cucumbers, black olives, artichokes, tomatoes, red peppers, and our popular house made turmeric hummus.
* Suggested sauce: Daily Vinaigrette *
* Sauce ingredients: garlic, parsley, maple syrup, black pepper, roasted red peppers, apple cider vinegar, olive oil, water. *
Camille's Sidewalk Cafe
1216 W 41st Street, Sioux Falls
|Quesadilla Wrap
|$8.99
Jalapeno-cheddar tortilla, grilled chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack, sour cream, salsa. Served with tri-colored tortilla chips and fresh salsa.
|Spicy Chicken Tender Wrap
|$8.99
Jalapeno-cheddar tortilla, bacon, spicy chicken tenders, provolone, romaine, salsa, ranch dressing. Served with tri-colored tortilla chips and fresh salsa.
|Tex Mex Club Wrap
|$8.99
Jalapeno-cheddar tortilla, turkey, ham, bacon, pepper jack, romaine, black olives, tomatoes. Served with tri-colored tortilla chips and fresh salsa.