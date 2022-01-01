Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Sioux Falls

Go
Sioux Falls restaurants
Toast

Sioux Falls restaurants that serve french toast

Kaladi's Bistro image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kaladi's Bistro

1716 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls

Avg 4.5 (154 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Stuffed French Toast$12.00
Homemade slices of stuffed French toast with freshly made blueberry cream cheese filling served with maple syrup and your choice of breakfast meat
Classic French Toast$10.00
Two slices dipped in our homemade batter, served with maple syrup and with your choice of breakfast meat,
One French Toast$3.00
More about Kaladi's Bistro
Chef Ellen image

 

Chef Ellen

2210 W 69th St Ste 130, Sioux Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Maple Bacon French Toast - Family$24.00
french bread, eggs, milk, maple syrup, sugar, brown sugar, vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg, flour, cinnamon, salt, unsalted butter, crumbled bacon
More about Chef Ellen

Browse other tasty dishes in Sioux Falls

Nachos

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Tuna Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Blt Sandwiches

Chef Salad

Map

More near Sioux Falls to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Arnolds Park

No reviews yet

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1613 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (336 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (635 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston