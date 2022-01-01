French toast in Sioux Falls
Kaladi's Bistro
1716 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls
|Blueberry Stuffed French Toast
|$12.00
Homemade slices of stuffed French toast with freshly made blueberry cream cheese filling served with maple syrup and your choice of breakfast meat
|Classic French Toast
|$10.00
Two slices dipped in our homemade batter, served with maple syrup and with your choice of breakfast meat,
|One French Toast
|$3.00