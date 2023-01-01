Chai lattes in Skaneateles
Good Eats To Go - 1326 New Seneca Turnpike
1326 New Seneca Turnpike, Skaneateles
|Chai Latte
|$3.50
GOOD all-natural chai concentrate and choice of milk
GOOD Eats & Sips
18 W Genesee St, Skaneateles
|Chai Latte
|$3.50
GOOD all-natural chai concentrate and choice of milk
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$4.50
Double Espresso, GOOD all-natural chai concentrate and choice of milk
|3 Leaf Matcha Chai Latte
|$5.50
Organic Japanese matcha, GOOD all-natural chai concentrate and choice of milk