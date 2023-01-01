Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Skaneateles

Skaneateles restaurants
Skaneateles restaurants that serve chai lattes

Good Eats To Go - 1326 New Seneca Turnpike

1326 New Seneca Turnpike, Skaneateles

Chai Latte$3.50
GOOD all-natural chai concentrate and choice of milk
GOOD Eats & Sips

18 W Genesee St, Skaneateles

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
Chai Latte$3.50
GOOD all-natural chai concentrate and choice of milk
Dirty Chai Latte$4.50
Double Espresso, GOOD all-natural chai concentrate and choice of milk
3 Leaf Matcha Chai Latte$5.50
Organic Japanese matcha, GOOD all-natural chai concentrate and choice of milk
