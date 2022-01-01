Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Skaneateles

Go
Skaneateles restaurants
Toast

Skaneateles restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Banner pic

 

Clover's

22B Jordan Street, Skaneateles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Egg Sandwich$4.00
Egg Sandwich on your choice of toast with cheese. Add your chice of meat
More about Clover's
Skaneateles Bakery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Skaneateles Bakery

19 Jordan St, Skaneateles

Avg 4.5 (296 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$4.75
Served on a ciabatta roll
More about Skaneateles Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Skaneateles

Cupcakes

Lobsters

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Tarts

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Map

More near Skaneateles to explore

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Victor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Fairport

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Auburn

No reviews yet

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (344 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston