Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Skaneateles

Go
Skaneateles restaurants
Toast

Skaneateles restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Banner pic

 

Clover's

22B Jordan Street, Skaneateles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheese Steak$12.99
More about Clover's
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Skaneateles Bakery

19 Jordan St, Skaneateles

Avg 4.5 (296 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak$11.00
Steak, peppers, onions, provolone cheese.
More about Skaneateles Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Skaneateles

French Fries

Calamari

Lobsters

Reuben

Cake

Nachos

Burritos

Shrimp Rolls

Map

More near Skaneateles to explore

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Oswego

No reviews yet

Auburn

No reviews yet

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Canandaigua

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Victor

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Fairport

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Auburn

No reviews yet

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (544 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (498 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (498 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (124 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (129 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston