Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in Skaneateles

Go
Skaneateles restaurants
Toast

Skaneateles restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Banner pic

 

Clover's

22B Jordan Street, Skaneateles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna Sandwich$6.99
Garnished with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with a pickle
More about Clover's
Consumer pic

 

The Sherwood Inn

26 W Genesee St, Skaneateles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hot Turkey$16.00
Wheat bread, lettuce, tomato ,potato chips
More about The Sherwood Inn

Browse other tasty dishes in Skaneateles

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Hot Chocolate

Cheesecake

Muffins

Crab Cakes

Cake

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Map

More near Skaneateles to explore

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Victor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Fairport

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Auburn

No reviews yet

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston