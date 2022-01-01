Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tuna sandwiches in
Skaneateles
/
Skaneateles
/
Tuna Sandwiches
Skaneateles restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
Clover's
22B Jordan Street, Skaneateles
No reviews yet
Tuna Sandwich
$6.99
Garnished with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with a pickle
More about Clover's
The Sherwood Inn
26 W Genesee St, Skaneateles
No reviews yet
Hot Turkey
$16.00
Wheat bread, lettuce, tomato ,potato chips
More about The Sherwood Inn
