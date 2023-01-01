Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carrot cake in
Skaneateles
/
Skaneateles
/
Carrot Cake
Skaneateles restaurants that serve carrot cake
GOOD Eats & Sips
18 W Genesee St, Skaneateles
Avg 4
(2 reviews)
Carrot Cake Bagel
$7.50
Carrot Cake cream cheese, candied pecans, toasted coconut chips and almond butter
More about GOOD Eats & Sips
The Sherwood Inn
26 W Genesee St, Skaneateles
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$9.00
More about The Sherwood Inn
