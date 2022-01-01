Chili in Skaneateles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Skaneateles restaurants that serve chili
Elephant & The Dove
9 E Gennesse St, Skaneateles
No reviews yet
CHILI CHOC TORTE
$10.00
Flourless chocolate torte, coco powder, cayenne pepper
More about Elephant & The Dove
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Skaneateles Bakery
19 Jordan St, Skaneateles
Avg 4.5
(296 reviews)
Quinoa Chili
$3.50
More about Skaneateles Bakery
