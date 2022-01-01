Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French onion soup in
Skaneateles
/
Skaneateles
/
French Onion Soup
Skaneateles restaurants that serve french onion soup
Bluewater Grill
11 West Genesee Street, Skaneateles
No reviews yet
French Onion Soup
$7.00
More about Bluewater Grill
The Sherwood Inn
26 W Genesee St, Skaneateles
No reviews yet
French Onion Soup
$7.00
onions, broth, croutons, Swiss
More about The Sherwood Inn
Browse other tasty dishes in Skaneateles
Cappuccino
Caesar Salad
Calamari
Green Smoothies
Hummus
Tarts
French Fries
Cake
More near Skaneateles to explore
Syracuse
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Oswego
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Canandaigua
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Cortland
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Victor
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Fairport
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
Baldwinsville
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Auburn
No reviews yet
Syracuse
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Utica
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Elmira
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(340 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(343 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(59 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston