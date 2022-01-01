Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sweet potato fries in
Skaneateles
/
Skaneateles
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Skaneateles restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Bluewater Grill - 11 West Genesee Street
11 West Genesee Street, Skaneateles
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$7.00
More about Bluewater Grill - 11 West Genesee Street
Clover's
22B Jordan Street, Skaneateles
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$2.89
More about Clover's
