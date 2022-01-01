Go
Smart Kitchens Inc

(14) 5 star restaurants under 1 roof

17951 Sky Park Cir F

Popular Items

Beef #2$2.99
seasoned ground beef, hard-boiled egg, diced potatoes, black olives, garlic & onions
"The Diablo" #12$3.49
spicy barbecue pulled pork, cheddar cheese, onions & cilantro
Pad Thai$11.95
Chile Verde Pork #10$3.49
slow roasted pork, green chiles, pinto beans, rice, onions & cilantro
Berry Cheesecake #3D$3.49
homemade cheesecake & berry compote, topped with powdered sugar (served chilled)
Pad See-Ew$11.95
Spinach & Cheese #5$2.99
chopped spinach, garlic, onions, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses
Thai Iced Tea$3.25
Breakfast Burritos$7.00
We have delicious breakfast burritos. They come with egg, potatoes, and cheese. You can add a protein of your choice or grilled veggies too. Bacon Breakfast Burrito shown in picture.
Personal Size Bag of Chips$1.00
Location

Irvine CA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
