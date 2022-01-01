Go
Toast

Snarf's Sandwiches

Handcrafted, Oven-Toasted and Ridiculously Addictive

11512 page service dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Zapps Voodoo Chips (GF)$1.15
7" Italian$7.45
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
Big Cookie$2.25
Zapps Regular Chips (GF)$1.15
Zapps BBQ Chips (GF)$1.15
Rotisserie Chicken Salad$8.95
Rotisserie Chicken Salad- Rotisserie Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, and Provolone Cheese
Snarf Salad$8.95
Snarfs Salad- Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Onion, Hard-Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, American & Swiss Cheese
5" Turkey & Swiss$5.95
7" Turkey & Swiss$7.45
Jalapeno Chips (GF)$1.15
See full menu

Location

11512 page service dr

saint louis MO

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Companion WSTL Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salt + Smoke

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Maryland Heights

No reviews yet

Reinventing the idea of fresh, healthy, and vibrant tasty Vietnamese food. We strive for perfection and ensure quality in every dish.

Drunken Fish

No reviews yet

Drunken Fish is the most highly-regarded sushi & Japanese dining experience in the Midwest. Enjoy your favorite dish by placing your order conveniently online for pick up or delivery! $50 minimum for delivery orders.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston