Gyoza in Davis Square

Davis Square restaurants that serve gyoza

Fried Gyoza image

NOODLES

DAKZEN

195 Elm St, Somerville

Avg 4.6 (1397 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Gyoza$5.95
More about DAKZEN
Pan Fried Gyoza image

 

Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville

246 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pan Fried Gyoza$6.95
Pan-fried pork dumplings
More about Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville
Sugidama soba & Izakaya image

 

Sugidama soba & Izakaya

260 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyoza$7.00
More about Sugidama soba & Izakaya

