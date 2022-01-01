Go
Southern Kin Cookhouse

We believe in simple things done well - like mother's home cookin'. At Southern Kin, the flavor of our food is matched only by the company we keep.

BBQ

500 Assembly Row • $$

Avg 4.2 (1968 reviews)

Shrimp and Grits$25.00
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

500 Assembly Row

Somerville MA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
