Spartan Gyros - Williamsburg VA

Fast Casual Greek Food!

1347 Richmond Road

Popular Items

Chicken Gyro$8.75
Chicken Souvlaki (Grilled Marinated Chicken )Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Paprika with Tzatziki sauce on Pita Bread
Chicken Greek Salad$11.25
Greek Salad (Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives & Feta Cheese) Topped with our Grilled Chicken Souvlaki, served with your choice of Dressing.
Chicken Bowl$9.85
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Paprika, ON a bed of Rice topped with our Grilled Chicken Souvlaki and with your choice of sauce.
Bacon Cheeseburger$7.50
4.5 Oz Angus Beef Burger Topped with Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, & Pickles on a brioche bun.
Traditional Gyro$8.75
Gyro Meat(Lamb & Beef) Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Paprika with Tzatziki sauce on Pita Bread
Spartan Gyro$9.45
Gyro Meat(Lamb & Beef) Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Paprika, topped with Fries inside sandwich (how it is made in Greece) with Tzatziki sauce on Pita Bread
Side French Fries$2.95
Greek Fries$4.95
Our Battered French Fries topped with Feta Cheese Oregano and Greek Dressing.
Cheeseburger$5.95
4.5 oz Angus Beef Burger topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, & Pickles on a Brioche Bun
Philly Gyro$9.50
Gyro Meat (Lamb & Beef) with sautéed Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers topped with American Cheese on Pita Bread (No sauce included)
Location

1347 Richmond Road

Williamsburg VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
