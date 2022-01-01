Clams in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve clams
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Wandermere
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Wandermere
401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane
|Ale Steamed Clams
|$17.00
One pound of clams in a buttery beer broth with red onions, mushrooms, and chili flakes served with grilled baguette and fresh lemon.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - South Hill
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - South Hill
4320 S Regal, Spokane
|Ale Steamed Clams
|$17.00
One pound of clams in a buttery beer broth with red onions, mushrooms, and chili flakes served with grilled baguette and fresh lemon.
More about Ponderosa Grill - Spokane Valley
Ponderosa Grill - Spokane Valley
11205 East Dishman Mica road Suite c, Spokane Valley
|Steamed Clams
|$15.00
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Spokane Valley
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Spokane Valley
14728 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley
|Ale Steamed Clams
|$17.00
One pound of clams in a buttery beer broth with red onions, mushrooms, and chili flakes served with grilled baguette and fresh lemon.