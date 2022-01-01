Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Spokane

Go
Spokane restaurants
Toast

Spokane restaurants that serve clams

Consumer pic

 

Hangry's

11923 E Trent Ave., Spokane

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Clam Basket$11.89
Clams and Fries
More about Hangry's
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Wandermere

401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ale Steamed Clams$17.00
One pound of clams in a buttery beer broth with red onions, mushrooms, and chili flakes served with grilled baguette and fresh lemon.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Wandermere
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - South Hill

4320 S Regal, Spokane

Avg 4.2 (854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ale Steamed Clams$17.00
One pound of clams in a buttery beer broth with red onions, mushrooms, and chili flakes served with grilled baguette and fresh lemon.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - South Hill
Ponderosa Bar & Grill image

 

Ponderosa Grill - Spokane Valley

11205 East Dishman Mica road Suite c, Spokane Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steamed Clams$15.00
More about Ponderosa Grill - Spokane Valley
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Spokane Valley

14728 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.2 (1536 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ale Steamed Clams$17.00
One pound of clams in a buttery beer broth with red onions, mushrooms, and chili flakes served with grilled baguette and fresh lemon.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Spokane Valley

Browse other tasty dishes in Spokane

Mac And Cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

Flan

Teriyaki Chicken

Ceviche

Waffles

Boneless Wings

Sliders

Map

More near Spokane to explore

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Richland

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (213 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston