Steak salad in Spokane
Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill
6325 N. Wall, Spokane
|Wild Mushroom Steak Salad
|$13.00
Fresh spring mix lettuce topped with garlic and fresh herb marinated sirloin strips, grilled portabello and crimini mushrooms, caramelized onions & roasted bell peppers with a sage gorgonzola vinaigrette. Served with garlic toast.
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
4320 S Regal, Spokane
|GF Steak Salad
|$17.00
sautéed steak bites, toasted cashews, tomato, red onions, feta, mixed greens, balsamic dressing.
Hops n Drops
9265 N Nevada St, Spokane
|STEAK SALAD
|$14.95
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, bleu cheese, diced red peppers, frizzled onions and a balsamic glaze.
|FAJITA STEAK SALAD
|$14.95
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions, roasted Baja veggies, red peppers, tomatoes, cheese and avocado. Served with grilled pita bread.
Hops n Drops
14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley
|STEAK SALAD
|$14.95
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, bleu cheese, diced red peppers, frizzled onions and a balsamic glaze.
|FAJITA STEAK SALAD
|$14.95
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions, roasted Baja veggies, red peppers, tomatoes, cheese and avocado. Served with grilled pita bread.