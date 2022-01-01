Beef broccoli in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve beef broccoli
More about Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane
Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane
4750 North Division Street, Spokane
|Beef & Broccoli
|$19.95
Beef tenderloin stir-fried with broccoli, zucchini, onion, cabbage, carrots and celery in oyster sauce
|Beef & Broccoli Bowl
|$12.50
Beef tenderloin stir-fried with broccoli, zucchini, onion, cabbage, carrots and celery in oyster sauce
More about Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane
Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane
7514 North Division Street, Spokane
|Beef & Broccoli Teriyaki Small
|$7.25
Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.
|Beef & Broccoli Teriyaki Large
|$9.95
Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.
More about Noodle Express - Airway Heights, WA
Noodle Express - Airway Heights, WA
10408 US HWY 2 Ste 1, Airway Heights
|Beef & Broccoli Teriyaki Large
|$9.95
Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.
|Beef & Broccoli Teriyaki Small
|$7.25
Sizzled in our Ginger-Teriyaki sauce and served with broccoli instead of Asian Slaw.