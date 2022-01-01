Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

California rolls in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve california rolls

Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane

4750 North Division Street, Spokane

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF California Rolls 8pc$14.50
Avocado, crab, and cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed. Served with wasabi and pickled ginger.
GF California Rolls 4pc$9.45
Avocado, crab, and cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed. Served with wasabi and pickled ginger.
California Rolls 8pc$14.50
Avocado, crab, and cucumber wrapped in rice and seaweed. Served with wasabi and pickled ginger.
More about Mustard Seed - Northtown Mall Spokane
Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar

1309 West Summit Parkway, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
Takeout
California Roll$8.00
crab and avocado
Fried California Roll$9.00
Deep fried California roll topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
More about Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar

