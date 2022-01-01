Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve burritos

Vaqueros Spokane Valley

16208 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fajita Burrito$18.95
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat or shrimp with sauteed onions, and bell pepper. Topped with mild sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans on the side.
Burrito a la Carte$10.59
Macho Burrito Chile Colorado$15.95
Flour tortilla filed with chunks of beef, cooked in a tasty red Mexican chile sauce filled with rice and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese, tomatoes, onions, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley

14201 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.6 (377 reviews)
Takeout
45. Two Burritos & Chimichanga$24.95
11. Chorizo Burrito(L)$12.59
Burrito with Mexican pork sausage, eggs, onions and tomatoes. Topped with melted cheese and our burrito sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
15. Burrito & Taco$14.95
Kalico Kitchen

1829 N monroe, Spokane

Avg 5 (327 reviews)
Takeout
Giant Breakfast Burrito$11.49
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MEAT LOVERS BURRITO$13.25
Rancho Viejo South Hill

3209 E. 57TH AVE, SPOKANE

Takeout
Burrito Norteño$19.95
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of sirloin steak or marinated chicken cooked with prawns, bacon, bell pepper, onions and topped with our mild sauce, melted cheese and avocado. Served with rice and olla beans.
Costa Vida - Spokane Newport

9412 N. Newport Highway, Spokane

Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
