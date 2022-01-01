Burritos in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve burritos
Vaqueros Spokane Valley
16208 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley
|Fajita Burrito
|$18.95
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat or shrimp with sauteed onions, and bell pepper. Topped with mild sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans on the side.
|Burrito a la Carte
|$10.59
|Macho Burrito Chile Colorado
|$15.95
Flour tortilla filed with chunks of beef, cooked in a tasty red Mexican chile sauce filled with rice and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese, tomatoes, onions, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley
14201 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley
|45. Two Burritos & Chimichanga
|$24.95
|11. Chorizo Burrito(L)
|$12.59
Burrito with Mexican pork sausage, eggs, onions and tomatoes. Topped with melted cheese and our burrito sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
|15. Burrito & Taco
|$14.95
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182, Spokane Valley
|MEAT LOVERS BURRITO
|$13.25
Rancho Viejo South Hill
3209 E. 57TH AVE, SPOKANE
|Burrito Norteño
|$19.95
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of sirloin steak or marinated chicken cooked with prawns, bacon, bell pepper, onions and topped with our mild sauce, melted cheese and avocado. Served with rice and olla beans.