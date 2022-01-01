Quesadillas in Spring Hill

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caffe Connections

4196 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill

Avg 4.9 (292 reviews)
Takeout
BREAKFAST QUESADILLA$7.99
Scrambled eggs mixed with choice of toppings in a flour tortilla. Served with potatoes and red pepper hollandaise on the side.
CUSTOM BREAKFAST QUESADILLA$8.99
Scrambled eggs mixed with choice of toppings in a flour tortilla. Served with potatoes and red pepper hollandaise on the side.
More about Caffe Connections
Steak Quesadilla image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

14387 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill

Avg 4.5 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gator's Dockside

4329 Commercial Way, Spring Hill

Avg 4.3 (1942 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
QUESADILLA$12.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with sautéed onions,
mixed cheese, and your choice of chicken
or steak. Served with sour cream and pico.
More about Gator's Dockside

