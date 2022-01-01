Quesadillas in Spring Hill
Caffe Connections
4196 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill
|BREAKFAST QUESADILLA
|$7.99
Scrambled eggs mixed with choice of toppings in a flour tortilla. Served with potatoes and red pepper hollandaise on the side.
|CUSTOM BREAKFAST QUESADILLA
|$8.99
Scrambled eggs mixed with choice of toppings in a flour tortilla. Served with potatoes and red pepper hollandaise on the side.
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
14387 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)