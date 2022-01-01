Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple salad in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve apple salad

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Turbo Fire Pizza- Jefferson

605 W. Jefferson St., Springfield

Avg 4.4 (448 reviews)
Takeout
Winter Apple Salad$10.00
More about Turbo Fire Pizza- Jefferson
Finley's Tap House image

 

Finley's Tap House

3236 Ginger Creek Dr., Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple & Walnut Salad$14.99
More about Finley's Tap House

