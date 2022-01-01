Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve cobb salad

Obed and Isaac's-Springfield

500 S 6th Street, Springfield

Cobb Salad$14.50
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, apple-wood smoked bacon, bleu cheese, guacamole, tomatoes, egg and carrots.
More about Obed and Isaac's-Springfield
SANDWICHES

Cafe Moxo

411 E Adams St, Springfield

Avg 4.8 (560 reviews)
southwest cobb salad (gf)$9.50
romaine. chicken, bacon. diced egg. tomato. carrots. shredded cheddar. tortilla strips. chipotle vinaigrette
More about Cafe Moxo
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Boone's

301 w edwards, springfield

Avg 3.8 (209 reviews)
Cali Cobb Salad$12.00
Grilled or breaded chicken breast, iceberg, spring mix, chopped bacon,sliced egg, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, diced tomato, house made croutons and balsamic vinaigrette
More about Boone's

