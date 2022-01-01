Cobb salad in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve cobb salad
Obed and Isaac's-Springfield
500 S 6th Street, Springfield
|Cobb Salad
|$14.50
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, apple-wood smoked bacon, bleu cheese, guacamole, tomatoes, egg and carrots.
Cafe Moxo
411 E Adams St, Springfield
|southwest cobb salad (gf)
|$9.50
romaine. chicken, bacon. diced egg. tomato. carrots. shredded cheddar. tortilla strips. chipotle vinaigrette