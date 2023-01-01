Steak bowls in State College
State College restaurants that serve steak bowls
More about Otto's Pub & Brewery -
Otto's Pub & Brewery -
2235 N Atherton St, State College
|Skirt Steak Bowl
|$18.00
More about El Jefe's Taqueria - State College
El Jefe's Taqueria - State College
352 E Calder Way, State College
|Fajita Bowl (chicken+steak+shrimp)
|$12.95
Chicken + steak + shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
|Steak only Fajita Bowl
|$12.95
Steak + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.