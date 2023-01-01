Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak bowls in State College

Go
State College restaurants
Toast

State College restaurants that serve steak bowls

Banner pic

 

Otto's Pub & Brewery -

2235 N Atherton St, State College

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Skirt Steak Bowl$18.00
More about Otto's Pub & Brewery -
Fajita Bowl (chicken+steak+shrimp) image

 

El Jefe's Taqueria - State College

352 E Calder Way, State College

Avg 4.7 (126 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Bowl (chicken+steak+shrimp)$12.95
Chicken + steak + shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
Steak only Fajita Bowl$12.95
Steak + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
More about El Jefe's Taqueria - State College

Browse other tasty dishes in State College

Cheesecake

Chicken Tenders

Pretzels

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Fish And Chips

Cheesy Bread

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Tiramisu

Map

More near State College to explore

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Bellefonte

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lock Haven

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Du Bois

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Burnham

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Saint Marys

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lock Haven

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1955 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (397 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston