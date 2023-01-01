Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sterling restaurants you'll love

Sterling restaurants
  • Sterling

Sterling's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
American
Italian
Italian
Must-try Sterling restaurants

Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Sam & Louie's - Sterling

310 Main St, Sterling

Avg 4.2 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10 Traditional Wings$13.60
Jumbo crispy bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Sriracha Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha BBQ, and Thai Peanut.
Cheese Bread$9.75
Fresh Italian bread covered with a blend of mozzarella cheese, garlic and Italian seasoning, baked to perfection and served with our signature pizza sauce. THursday enter promo code "Thursday" to get 1/2 price cheesebread with your order!
Cheese Sticks$10.90
Mozzarella cheese in a crunchy Italian breading. Served with our signature pizza sauce.
More about Sam & Louie's - Sterling
Sky Ranch Golf & Grill image

 

Sky Ranch Golf & Grill - Sterling, CO

17408 Hwy 14, Sterling

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Sky Ranch Golf & Grill - Sterling, CO
Main pic

 

Tipsy Cow Wagon - 109 Colorado Ave

329 West Main Street, Sterling

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Tipsy Cow Wagon - 109 Colorado Ave
