Nachos in Stillwater
Stillwater restaurants that serve nachos
Norman Quack's Chophouse - Stillwater
1400 W Frontage Rd, Stillwater
|Lil Nachos
|$7.99
Flour tortilla chips topped with our homemade super smooth queso sauce.
Add chicken bites or ground beef for $1.99
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1240 Frontage Rd W, Stillwater
|Fajita Nachos
|$14.49
Crispy tortilla chips topped with your choice of steak or chicken, Our Famous Cheese Sauce, guacamole and sour cream.
|Nacho Compuestos
|$12.49
Crispy tortilla chips topped with beans, beef, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, Our Famous Cheese Sauce, sour cream, olives and guacamole.