Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen

Our menus are deliciously varied because we're inspired by fresh, natural foods and international cuisines. We consciously source + prepare clean label ingredients including organic eggs + chicken, Farmer’s Market produce + products local to New Mexico. Our vegetarian, vegan, paleo + gluten-free dishes ensure that all members of our diverse community feel welcome and nourished.
PLEASE NOTE: ALL ITEMS ON OUR MENUS ARE GLUTEN-FREE.

1512 Pacheco St. Bldg B • $$

Avg 4.5 (279 reviews)

Popular Items

Grateful Green Paleo Wrap$12.75
Housemade spinach + egg ‘tortilla’ w/shredded chicken, avocado, sweet potato, sautéed kale + cauliflower ‘rice’ w/vegan basil pesto; served w/mixed greens in Dijon vinaigrette dressing
Salmon Donburi$20.00
Japanese style Atlantic salmon in a tamari, sake + butter pan sauce over brown rice w/peas, scrambled egg, pickled watermelon radish + scallion
Buddha Bowl (VG)$12.50
Sautéed kale + brown rice w/Nori seaweed, tofu, pickled radish, avocado + sprouted watermelon seeds lightly tossed in a spicy ginger-garlic tamari sauce
Carrot Cake$7.50
Our gluten-free desserts are made onsite w/our signature almond flour blend, organic fruits + baked w/love
To go utensils please
Chicken Enchiladas$16.00
Shredded organic chicken, blue corn tortillas, jack + cheddar cheese; smothered w/choice of chile + sour cream; served w/ black beans + green rice
Thumbprint Cookie$3.00
Our gluten-free desserts are made onsite w/our signature almond flour blend, organic fruits + baked w/love
Japchae Korean Glass Noodle Stir Fry w/NM Bison$16.50
Yam noodles stir-fried w/local ground bison, carrot, celery + spinach in coconut amino + sesame sauce
Sweetwater House Salad (V)$11.25
Mixed greens, avocado, quinoa, goat cheese + almonds w/maple, lime + sesame dressing
Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1512 Pacheco St. Bldg B

Santa Fe NM

Sunday9:45 am - 3:15 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:15 pm
Monday9:45 am - 3:15 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:15 pm
Tuesday9:45 am - 3:15 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:15 pm
Wednesday9:45 am - 3:15 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:15 pm
Thursday9:45 am - 3:15 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday9:45 am - 3:15 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:15 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 3:15 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:15 pm
