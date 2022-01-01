Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen
Our menus are deliciously varied because we're inspired by fresh, natural foods and international cuisines. We consciously source + prepare clean label ingredients including organic eggs + chicken, Farmer’s Market produce + products local to New Mexico. Our vegetarian, vegan, paleo + gluten-free dishes ensure that all members of our diverse community feel welcome and nourished.
PLEASE NOTE: ALL ITEMS ON OUR MENUS ARE GLUTEN-FREE.
1512 Pacheco St. Bldg B • $$
1512 Pacheco St. Bldg B
Santa Fe NM
|Sunday
|9:45 am - 3:15 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|9:45 am - 3:15 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|9:45 am - 3:15 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|9:45 am - 3:15 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|9:45 am - 3:15 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|9:45 am - 3:15 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:15 pm
|Saturday
|9:45 am - 3:15 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:15 pm
