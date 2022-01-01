Go
Taco 'bout it - Addison

Tacos de pastor, asada, lengua, cecina, carnitas, suadero, and more… There are a variety of options to choose from, each more tasty than the last and carefully prepared with richest flavor. It’s like México in every bite! In addition to our tacos, we will also offer traditional Mexican staples including tortas, burritos, breakfast, weekend specials, and delicious agua frescas.

1465 West Lake Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Asada Burrito$11.54
Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado
Pollo / Chicken$2.59
Topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla
Asada Americano$3.79
Topped with sour cream, cheese and avocado on a double corn tortilla
Chicken Americano$3.39
Topped with sour cream, cheese and avocado on a double corn tortilla
Order of Carnitas / Fried Pork$9.79
16 oz of your choice of meat served with a side of pico de gallo and beans. Corn tortillas and salsa included
Al Pastor / Marinated Pork$2.59
Topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla
Quesadillas$1.99
Cheese in a corn tortilla with your choice of meat
Horchata$2.49
Rice Water
Combo #1 - 3 Tacos$13.79
Your choice of meat for tacos topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla with your choice of side and a 16 oz. drink
Asada / Steak$2.99
Topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla
Location

1465 West Lake Street

Addison IL

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
