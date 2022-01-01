Taco Shore

Go
5316 1/2 E 2nd St

Popular Items

#9 Enchiladas$14.50
Two corn tortillas topped with ranchera sauce and melted cheese. Choose from Asada, ground beef, shredded beef, shredded chicken, grilled chicken, fish, pork, or al pastor. Garnished with sour cream, pico, and lettuce. add shrimp or fish of the day $1.00 PER ENCHILADA
Try it with creamy poblano sauce and garnished with fresh pico. Or try our homemade Mole sauce, garnished with crema Mexicana, cotija cheese, and pico. ✶
Chips
Taquitos$11.99
four rolled tortillas, deep-fried and topped with jack and cheddar cheese, avocado sauce and crema mexicana. Garnished with pico de gallo and lettuce. Add rice and beans $2.99
Choice of: shredded chicken, shredded beef, carnitas or potato.
Regular Burrito$13.99
Homemade Spanish rice, refried beans and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese.
3 Taco Special (diff meat)$12.99
Meat options: shredded beef, ground beef, grilled chicken, shredded chicken breaded chicken, carnitas, al pastor, soy or reg chorizo, Baja fish, grilled fish. Substitute:
Asada, shrimp, grilled fish of the day, or lengua for $1.00 per taco
3 Taco Special (same meat)$12.99
House Salad$6.95
A blend of fresh salad greens topped with diced tomatoes and
jack & cheddar cheese.
Baja Fish Taco$4.50
A homemade corn tortilla with breaded white fish. Cabbage, fresh pico de gallo, guacamole sauce, and our signature Baja Sauce.
Regular Taco$4.50
A corn tortilla Topped with lettuce, pico, cheese, and guacamole sauce.
Flautas$11.99
4 rolled flour tortillas filled with meat TOPPED with crema mexicana and avocado sauce, garnished with pico de gallo and lettuce.
5316 1/2 E 2nd St

Long Beach CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
