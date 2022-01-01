Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Tahoe City

Tahoe City restaurants
Tahoe City restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Rusty's Kitchen at Granlibakken Tahoe

725 Granlibakken Road, Tahoe City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$9.00
Melted cheese folded into a jumbo flour tortilla. Add chicken or steak for $2. Comes with a side of crispy tortilla chips and your choice of red or green salsa.
More about Rusty's Kitchen at Granlibakken Tahoe
Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City image

SEAFOOD

Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City

780 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

Avg 4 (2515 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Quesadilla$11.00
flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, served with fries
More about Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City
Mirada image

 

Mirada

760 North Lake Blvd #30, Tahoe City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Adult Quesadilla$9.00
More about Mirada
Bridgetender Tavern and Grill image

HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Bridgetender Tavern and Grill

65 West Lake Blvd, Tahoe City

Avg 4.6 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
More about Bridgetender Tavern and Grill

