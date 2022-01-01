Tap Dragon Craft Beer & Wine
Come in and enjoy!
835 S Gilbert Rd b 101
Location
835 S Gilbert Rd b 101
Gilbert AZ
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wick's Bar and Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Fire & Brimstone
Wood fired pizzas, salads, sandwiches, and other deliciousness
The Coffee Shop
Come in and enjoy!
Cream Of The Crop
Come in and enjoy!