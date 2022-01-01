Clever Koi

La Ristra

La Ristra Kitchen has true New Mexican roots with an emphasis on New Mexican Chile harvested from the Hatch Valley farms. Our menu includes a variety of dishes that range from mild to spicy, suitable to please everyone’s taste buds.

Allow us to pour you a premium beverage or choose a shot from our large selection of over 150 tequilas!

We pride ourselves on treating each person as a guest in our own home and we also provide catering that can take La Ristra to yours. Ask about our diverse catering menu that will allow us to spice up your next event at the venue of your choice.

