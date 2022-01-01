Go
Clever Koi is an Asian-inspired kitchen & craft cocktail bar with locations in Central Phoenix and Downtown Gilbert.

DUMPLINGS • RAMEN

60 W Vaughn Avenue #101 • $$

Shaking Beef$17.00
Wok roasted filet cuts, bok choy, broccoli, grape tomatoes, soy marinated fresno chilis, gastrique onions, and furikake.
Lemon Chicken Ramen$17.00
Paitan & lemon tare, house stock, confit chicken thigh, corn, bean sprouts, mushrooms, scallion, daikon sprouts, confit tomatoes, soft egg
Pork Ramen$17.00
Tonkatsu tare, house stock, chashu pork, bean sprouts, mushrooms, kimchi, and soft egg.
Chow Mein$12.00
Yakisoba noodle, snap peas, carrots, napa cabbage, bean sprouts, bok choy, furikake, soy, and radish sprouts.
*This dish is VEGETARIAN
Spicy Kimchi Ramen$17.00
Paitan, house stock, 5 spice shoyu tare, confit kimchi chicken thigh, bean sprouts, kimchi, scallion, soft egg, chili oil, chili crisp
Trio of Steamed Buns / (3) for $13.50$13.50
Choose any three of our steamed buns.
Fried Rice$12.00
Garlic, Ginger, Napa Cabbage, Julienne Carrots, Edamame, Red Bell Pepper, Scrambled Egg, Butter, Crispy Shallots, Scallion, Sesame Oil and Soy Sauce
House Pad Thai$12.00
Rice noodles, scrambled egg, carrots, crushed peanuts, daikon radish, bean sprouts, scallion, and toasted sesame seeds.
*Contains fish sauce.
Pad Thai Sauce - fish sauce, hoisin, sake, tamarind, brown sugar, gochjang, sambal
XO Noodles$17.00
Yakisoba noodle, shrimp, scallop, pork belly, bean sprouts, diakon, and crispy shallots.
**XO sauce contains pork belly and shrimp which cannot be omitted.
Cauliflower Bun$5.00
Crispy kimchi cauliflower, gochujang aioli, fuji apple, sesame seeds, and scallion.
*This item is vegetarian.
60 W Vaughn Avenue #101

Gilbert AZ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Boca Taqueria

Elevated Mexican Food, served at your neighborhood taco shop. Tacos for everyone!

Tap Dragon Craft Beer & Wine

Come in and enjoy!

Four Silos Brewery | Coffee & Beer House

Welcome to the Home of the Original Patient Pour. We Complete the Craft.

La Ristra

La Ristra Kitchen has true New Mexican roots with an emphasis on New Mexican Chile harvested from the Hatch Valley farms. Our menu includes a variety of dishes that range from mild to spicy, suitable to please everyone’s taste buds.
Allow us to pour you a premium beverage or choose a shot from our large selection of over 150 tequilas!
We pride ourselves on treating each person as a guest in our own home and we also provide catering that can take La Ristra to yours. Ask about our diverse catering menu that will allow us to spice up your next event at the venue of your choice.

