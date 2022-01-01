Go
Sushi Brokers

Fresh Sushi Great Drinks

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

50 W Vaughn Suite 101 • $$

Avg 4.1 (1853 reviews)

Popular Items

Potstickers$9.50
Chimichanga$16.00
Fried Rice$12.00
Rice, Carrots, onion, scallions, egg. Protein add on optional
Krab Rangoons$10.50
Wontons with cream cheese, scallions, crab, served with apricot chili sauce
Spicy Tuna$10.25
Fresh tuna mixed with chili paste, and chili oil with cucumbers.
Edamame$6.00
Steamed and salted soybeans
Crunchy$16.75
California$9.50
Krab stick, cucumber, and avocado
Shrimp Tempura Roll$13.50
Tempura shrimp with krab mix, avocado, & cucumber.
Rainbow$18.75
California roll topped with avocado, sliced tuna, yellowtail, salmon, & shrimp.
Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

50 W Vaughn Suite 101

Gilbert AZ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
