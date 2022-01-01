Taqueria Guerrero
Open today 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
3585 S Congress Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33461
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
3585 S Congress Ave, West Palm Beach FL 33461
Nearby restaurants
el Encuentro
Come in and enjoy!
Mole Mexican Restaurant
Welcome to Móle! Our family has been in business for over 25 years. Our hometown is the big apple but we have now made it down to sunny south Florida to provide you the most authentic and tasty Mexican food in Wellington! We are located right outside of the Wellington Green Mall, close to Toojay’s. Please come by and check us out! Buen Provecho!
Johnny Q's
Come on in and enjoy!
Ed's Food & Deli - Congress Ave
We are a convenience store that serves hot food 24/7. We are open after 10pm every day and our locations offer a fast service. Don't make long lines and take a look at Ed's!