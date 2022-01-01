Go
Taqueria Guerrero image
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taqueria Guerrero

Open today 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3585 S Congress Ave

West Palm Beach, FL 33461

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Menudo 32oz$10.99
BARBACOA DE RES TO-GO$9.99
7 Mares 32oz$18.99

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

3585 S Congress Ave, West Palm Beach FL 33461

Directions

Nearby restaurants

el Encuentro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mole Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Welcome to Móle! Our family has been in business for over 25 years. Our hometown is the big apple but we have now made it down to sunny south Florida to provide you the most authentic and tasty Mexican food in Wellington! We are located right outside of the Wellington Green Mall, close to Toojay’s. Please come by and check us out! Buen Provecho!

Johnny Q's

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Ed's Food & Deli - Congress Ave

No reviews yet

We are a convenience store that serves hot food 24/7. We are open after 10pm every day and our locations offer a fast service. Don't make long lines and take a look at Ed's!

Taqueria Guerrero

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston