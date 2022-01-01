Mamma Mia's on the Beach
Come in and enjoy our Gourmet Pizza, Italian Entrees, Subs, Salads and much more while enjoying the spectacular ocean view!
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
10 S Ocean Blvd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
10 S Ocean Blvd
Lake Worth FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
VIVA LA PLAYA
Come in and enjoy!
Benny's On The Beach
Where every day is a vacation!
Mathews Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
HAUS LOUNGE
Delicious Food & Good Fun!