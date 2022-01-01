Go
Mamma Mia's on the Beach

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

10 S Ocean Blvd • $

Avg 4.4 (376 reviews)

House Salad$7.50
Romaine, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Chick Peas, Cucumbers Kalamata Olives, Peperoncini
Fountain Soda$2.89
Coca-Cola Products
Garlic Rolls - TOGO
Homemade Rolls tossed in Garlic, Butter, Pesto, and Romano Cheese
14" Cheese Pizza$16.75
Simple, yet simply delicious. Mozzarella on top of our homemade pizza sauce, then baked to golden brown. It has just what you want, and nothing you don’t
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$8.75
A Scrumptious Collection of Six Mozzarella Sticks, Breaded, Fried Golden Brown and Served with our Marinara dipping sauce.
Cannoli$4.50
Filled with Creamy Ricotta Cheese and Chocolate Chips
Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine, Croutons, Romano Cheese
Chicken Tenders (5)$9.50
Boneless Chicken Tenders Marinated in Special Seasonings, Deep Fried until Golden Brown. Served with Honey Mustard or Ketchup
Greek Salad$10.00
Romaine, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Chick Peas, Cucumbers Kalamata Olives, Peperoncini, Feta
20" Cheese Pizza$23.00
Simple, yet simply delicious. Mozzarella on top of our homemade pizza sauce, then baked to golden brown. It has just what you want, and nothing you don’t
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

10 S Ocean Blvd

Lake Worth FL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
