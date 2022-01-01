Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chili in
Telluride
/
Telluride
/
Chili
Telluride restaurants that serve chili
Stronghouse Brew Pub
283 South Fir St., Telluride
Avg 4.7
(88 reviews)
Pork Green Chili
$10.95
with Pork / Option to Add Drop Biscuit
More about Stronghouse Brew Pub
Siam
200 S. Davis St., Telluride
Avg 4.2
(1192 reviews)
Thai Chilis
Dried Thai Chilis
Garlic Chili Sauce
More about Siam
Durango
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Aspen
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Grand Junction
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Basalt
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Eagle
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Edwards
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
