Tempo
Now Offering Takeout and Delivery!
ASK ABOUT OUR SPECIALS.
FRENCH FRIES
474 Moody St • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
474 Moody St
Waltham MA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Vinotta Restaurant
Vinotta Restaurant serves simple food made with fresh, wholesome, organic ingredients using locally sourced vendors. Flowing between classic and modern Italian favorites all made from scratch and sure to suit your palate. Domestic and imported wine selections to compliment food choices available for in-house and take out dining.
Margarita's
Come in and enjoy!
Paisano Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Sweet Basil on Moody
Come on in and enjoy!