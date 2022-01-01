Go
474 Moody St • $$$

Avg 4.2 (1326 reviews)

Popular Items

Pan Seared Salmon (GF)$27.00
Tuna & Salmon Tartare (AGF)$14.00
Beet and Goat Cheese Salad (GF)$12.00
Crab Stuffed Baja Flounder (GF)$28.00
Truffle Fries (GF)$10.00
Porterhouse Pork Chop$28.00
Brussel Sprouts (GF)$12.00
ONE (1) Oyster$2.50
Chicken Wings (GF)$12.00
Kids Chicken Fingers with French Fries$10.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

474 Moody St

Waltham MA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
