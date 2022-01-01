Go
Thai Avenue Restaurant

4791 W. Tilghman St.

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Stir fried rice noodle with egg, ground peanut, scallion, bean sprouts,
Red
Slice bamboo shoots, string bean, eggplant, bell peppers, kaffir lime leaves, basil, coconut milk.
Thai Fried Rice
Onion, tomato, peas, carrot, scallion & egg.
Spring Roll$8.00
Spring rolls stuffed with cabbage, carrot, celery & bean thread noodle served with plum sauce.
Drunken Noodle
Stir fried flat noodle with broccoli, egg & seasoning soy sauce.
Chicken Satay$9.00
Grilled marinated chicken on wooden skewers served with cucumber & peanut sauce
Thai iced Tea$5.50
Pad See Aew
Basil Fried Rice
Onion, egg, bell peppers, chili, & basil leaves.
Dumpling$8.00
Steamed wontons stuff with crab meat, ground pork, chicken, shrimp & water chestnut served with house sauce.
Location

4791 W. Tilghman St.

Allentown PA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
