The Blueberry Muffin

DONUTS

2240 State Road • $$$

Avg 4.7 (253 reviews)

Popular Items

Blueberry Corn Muffin$2.49
The Lumberjack$12.99
Two eggs any style served with your choice of meat, home fries, toast and choice of two pancakes or two slices french toast
Breakfast BLT$9.99
Served with Homefries
Bacon, Egg, Cheese$4.99
2 Plain Pancakes$7.99
Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter
Coffee 16oz$2.49
French Toast (4)$7.99
Served with powdered sugar, cinnamon and whipped butter
Kids French Toast$4.99
Served with powdered sugar, cinnamon and whipped butter
Blueberry Muffin$2.49
Bacon$3.99
Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

2240 State Road

Plymouth MA

Sunday5:30 am - 1:30 pm
Monday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 1:30 pm
