Plymouth breakfast spots you'll love

Water Street Cafe Plymouth image

 

Water Street Cafe Plymouth

25 Water Street, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Omelet$8.95
Breakfast Sandwich$4.75
Crunchy French Toast$9.95
More about Water Street Cafe Plymouth
Surfside Smokehouse image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Surfside Smokehouse

14 Union Street, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (923 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Quesadilla$14.00
House smoked Carolina pork, mixed cheese, jalapeno, salsa verde and sour cream
Blackened Salmon Tacos$16.00
blackened salmon, coleslaw, guacamole and salsa verde served on tortillas
Surf And Turf Mac$31.00
A House Specialty:
fresh made mac n' cheese with our smoked brisket and fresh lobstah
More about Surfside Smokehouse
Marshland 3A image

 

Marshland 3A

986 State Road, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Roll Online$28.41
A Local Favorite. Chunks of Lobster Meat Tossed Gently with a Touch of Mayo & Celery Served with French Fries
Cape Cod Reuben Online$15.78
Fried Haddock Filet, Swiss Cheese, Homemade Coleslaw & Russian Dressing Served on Marble Rye
Comes with French Fries
Yankee Pot Roast Online$16.83
Tender Cuts of Beef Slow Roasted & Topped with Homemade Gravy Served with Choice of Potato & Vegetable
More about Marshland 3A
The Blueberry Muffin image

DONUTS

The Blueberry Muffin

12 Village Green South, Plymouth

Avg 4.7 (253 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Toast (3)$7.99
Served with powdered sugar, cinnamon and whipped butter
Plain Waffle$7.99
Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter
Braised Short Rib Hash$12.99
Tender short rib, caramelized onion, spinach, potato glazed with demi glaće and served with two eggs any style and toast
More about The Blueberry Muffin
The Blueberry Muffin image

DONUTS

The Blueberry Muffin

2240 State Road, Plymouth

Avg 4.7 (253 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Toast (4)$7.99
Served with powdered sugar, cinnamon and whipped butter
The Lumberjack$12.99
Two eggs any style served with your choice of meat, home fries, toast and choice of two pancakes or two slices french toast
Breakfast BLT$9.99
Served with Homefries
More about The Blueberry Muffin

