Plymouth breakfast spots you'll love
More about Water Street Cafe Plymouth
Water Street Cafe Plymouth
25 Water Street, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Omelet
|$8.95
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.75
|Crunchy French Toast
|$9.95
More about Surfside Smokehouse
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Surfside Smokehouse
14 Union Street, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Pork Quesadilla
|$14.00
House smoked Carolina pork, mixed cheese, jalapeno, salsa verde and sour cream
|Blackened Salmon Tacos
|$16.00
blackened salmon, coleslaw, guacamole and salsa verde served on tortillas
|Surf And Turf Mac
|$31.00
A House Specialty:
fresh made mac n' cheese with our smoked brisket and fresh lobstah
More about Marshland 3A
Marshland 3A
986 State Road, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Lobster Roll Online
|$28.41
A Local Favorite. Chunks of Lobster Meat Tossed Gently with a Touch of Mayo & Celery Served with French Fries
|Cape Cod Reuben Online
|$15.78
Fried Haddock Filet, Swiss Cheese, Homemade Coleslaw & Russian Dressing Served on Marble Rye
Comes with French Fries
|Yankee Pot Roast Online
|$16.83
Tender Cuts of Beef Slow Roasted & Topped with Homemade Gravy Served with Choice of Potato & Vegetable
More about The Blueberry Muffin
DONUTS
The Blueberry Muffin
12 Village Green South, Plymouth
|Popular items
|French Toast (3)
|$7.99
Served with powdered sugar, cinnamon and whipped butter
|Plain Waffle
|$7.99
Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter
|Braised Short Rib Hash
|$12.99
Tender short rib, caramelized onion, spinach, potato glazed with demi glaće and served with two eggs any style and toast
More about The Blueberry Muffin
DONUTS
The Blueberry Muffin
2240 State Road, Plymouth
|Popular items
|French Toast (4)
|$7.99
Served with powdered sugar, cinnamon and whipped butter
|The Lumberjack
|$12.99
Two eggs any style served with your choice of meat, home fries, toast and choice of two pancakes or two slices french toast
|Breakfast BLT
|$9.99
Served with Homefries